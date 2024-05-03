JMM’s Odisha Candidate List: Shibu Soren’s Daughter to Fight for Both MP, MLA Seats

Bhubaneswar: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) announced its candidate list for the upcoming Odisha general elections on Friday. The list includes candidates for five assembly seats.

Anjani Soren, the daughter of JMM leader Shibu Soren and the sister of ex-CM Hemant Soren is set to run for the Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat as well as the Sarasakana assembly seat.

In the Lok Sabha elections, Anjani Soren will be up against BJP’s Naba Charan Majhi and BJD’s Sudam Marndi. Notably, this time, the BJP has chosen Naba Charan Majhi over MP and Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu for the Mayurbhanj seat.

The JMM has nominated Sunaram Tudu from Rairangpur, Bishnu Singh from Bangiriposhi, Krishnachandra Das from Morada, and Chakradhar Singh Major from Udala for the announced assembly seats.