Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das set to get married to another woman, not Somalika

Cuttack: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA from Tirtol, Bijay Shankar Das, who was in the news ever since he skipped his marriage with rumoured girlfriend Somalika Dash, is going to tie the nuptial knot soon. However, he will exchange the garlands not with Somalika but with another woman.

According to sources, Das is going to marry Pratyusha Nanda, a resident of Arunodaya Market area in Cuttack. The lawmaker submitted the application on September 21 for registration of marriage with Pratyusha at the office of the registrar of marriage, Cuttack.

Notably, his rumoured girlfriend Somalika Dash accused the lawmaker of cheating, harassment and not turning up for marriage at the Registrar of Marriage office at Jagatsinghpur.

She also leveled allegations of rape against him.

She had moved the Orissa High Court challenging the inaction of police for not registering the case on FIR filed by her on May 13, 2022.