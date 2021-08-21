PM Modi Greets On Onam

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Onam, saying the festival is associated with “positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood, and harmony”.

“Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood, and harmony,” the Prime Minister wrote in a tweet posted from his official handle. “I pray for everyone’s good health and wellbeing.”

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted citizens on the eve of Onam on Friday and also said that the festival promotes harmony, love, and fraternity in society.

This festival, celebrated to commemorate the yield of new crops in the fields, shows the tireless hard work of the farmer and gratitude towards mother nature, he said, adding that it sends the message of harmony, love, and fraternity in the society.

Onam, celebrated in Kerala, is one of the most popular harvest festivals in the country. Each year, it is celebrated between August and September, and accordingly, the festival fell on August 21 (Saturday) this time.