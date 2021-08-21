School Transformation: Inauguration Of “State-Of-The-Art Learning Centres” In Ganjam From Today

Ganjam: The school transformation programme to develop the educational institutions into state-of-the-art learning centres under 5T initiative of the state government would start in Ganjam district from today d continue till August 30.

Under the 10-day programme, 108 MLAs will visit various high schools in Hinjilicut and Sheragada to attend the inauguration ceremony of different projects. Every scheduled day, two teams of MLAs each comprising 10 legislators will visit the schools in their respective areas.

The programme intends to develop the high schools into model schools having all modern facilities such as e-library, smart classrooms, computer rooms, science laboratories, sports facilities, reading rooms, drinking water facilities, hygienic toilets and a conducive study environment.

The dream project of chief minister Naveen Patnaik is meant for the benefit of students from humble background of rural areas. It would give them an exposure to various innovative ideas implemented in the district. It is being directly supervised by secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian.