PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Odisha CM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discussed the cyclone situation in parts of Odisha with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; “Discussed the cyclone situation in parts of Odisha with CM @Naveen_Odisha Ji. The Centre assures all possible support in overcoming this adversity. Praying for the safety and well-being of everybody.”

