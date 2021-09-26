PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Odisha CM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discussed the cyclone situation in parts of Odisha with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; “Discussed the cyclone situation in parts of Odisha with CM @Naveen_Odisha Ji. The Centre assures all possible support in overcoming this adversity. Praying for the safety and well-being of everybody.”
