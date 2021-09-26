Cyclone Gulab: Landfall Process Begins, To Continue For 3 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The landfall process of Cyclone Gulab has started and the process will continue for another three hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday evening.

The landfall process commenced over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south coastal Odisha at 6 PM.

The system will cross the coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur, about 25 km to the north of Kalingapatnam during the next 3 hours, informed IMD.

After the landfall, the system is likely to maintain the cyclonic storm intensity with slight weakening of wind speed during the subsequent 06 hours over south Odisha & adjoining north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards across south Odisha & south Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually into a Depression during the subsequent 12 hours.

Gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph is likely to prevail over south Odisha coasts (Ganjam, Gajapati Districts) from the mid-night of today to early morning of 27th Sept.

Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph likely to prevail over Khorda, Puri, Rayagada& Koraput districts, 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over Nawarangpur& Malkangiri districts of Odisha during the same period. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail over south interior Odisha on 27th Sept.