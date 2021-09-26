Another 646 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 646 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

287 from Khordha

103 from Cuttack

23 from Jagatsinghpur

23 from Sundargarh

19 from Jajapur

18 from Mayurbhanj

18 from Puri

17 from Baleswar

15 from Sambalpur

10 from Dhenkanal

10 from Kendrapara

10 from Rayagada

7 from Bargarh

6 from Ganjam

3 from Anugul

3 from Nayagarh

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Deogarh

2 from Jharsuguda

1 from Bolangir

1 from Keonjhar

66 from State Pool

With another 646 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,108,29, said the H & FW Dept.