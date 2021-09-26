Another 646 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 646 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 287 from Khordha
- 103 from Cuttack
- 23 from Jagatsinghpur
- 23 from Sundargarh
- 19 from Jajapur
- 18 from Mayurbhanj
- 18 from Puri
- 17 from Baleswar
- 15 from Sambalpur
- 10 from Dhenkanal
- 10 from Kendrapara
- 10 from Rayagada
- 7 from Bargarh
- 6 from Ganjam
- 3 from Anugul
- 3 from Nayagarh
- 2 from Bhadrak
- 2 from Deogarh
- 2 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Bolangir
- 1 from Keonjhar
- 66 from State Pool
With another 646 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,108,29, said the H & FW Dept.