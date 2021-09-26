COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
BreakingStateTop News

Another 646 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
0 5

Bhubaneswar: Another 646 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 287 from Khordha
  • 103 from Cuttack
  • 23 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 23 from Sundargarh
  • 19 from Jajapur
  • 18 from Mayurbhanj
  • 18 from Puri
  • 17 from Baleswar
  • 15 from Sambalpur
  • 10 from Dhenkanal
  • 10 from Kendrapara
  • 10 from Rayagada
  • 7 from Bargarh
  • 6 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Anugul
  • 3 from Nayagarh
  • 2 from Bhadrak
  • 2 from Deogarh
  • 2 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Bolangir
  • 1 from Keonjhar
  • 66 from State Pool

With another 646 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,108,29, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 7036 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

nineteen + seventeen =

Breaking