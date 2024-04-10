PM Modi Congratulates Ireland’s Youngest PM Simon Harris

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Simon Harris, a day after he became the youngest-ever prime minister of Ireland. Harris, 37, replaces Leo Varadkar who quit last month citing personal and political reasons.

In a congratulatory post, Modi said, he is looking forward to working with Harris to strengthen the bilateral relations between India and Ireland. “Congratulations @SimonHarrisTD on becoming youngest ever Prime Minister of Ireland. Highly value our historical ties that are based on shared belief in democratic values. Looking forward to work together to further strengthen India-Ireland bilateral partnership,” Modi said in a post on X.