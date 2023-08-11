Phiringia Police Station Arson: Former IIC Tapan Nahak Suspended

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Bansal today suspended former Phiringia Police Station Inspector in-Charge (IIC), Tapan Nahak for negligence in duty and fleeing from the police station during the violence.

Earlier, Phiringia police station IIC Tapan Nahak was transferred to the District Police Headquarters, and two home guards, Prashant Patra and Rabi Digal, were placed under suspension a day after a mob ransacked the police station, set it on fire and thrashed some cops alleging their involvement in the illegal ganja trade on August 5.

According to Kandhamal SP Suvendu Kumar Patra, the locals alleged that the IIC and his staff were involved in the illegal ganja trade.

After the mob ransacked the police station and set it on fire, cases were registered against more than 30 persons in the police station arson incident.