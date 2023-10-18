Permanent Roommates Season 3: Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh starrer series out now on Prime Video

The latest season of the romantic drama, Permanent Roommates Season 3 is back after 7 years on Prime Video. TVF hosted a special premier to celebrate the internet’s favorite couple with lead actors Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh along with director Shreyansh Pandey. The premiere was attended by friends from the industry such as Anubhav Singh Bassi, Ravi Dubey, Asha Negi, Anup Soni, Amol Parashar, Saumya Tandon, Namit Das, Mallika Dua, Anup Soni, Anand Tiwari, Gopal Datt, Rakesh Bedi and Ritvik Sahore among others.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), Season 3 of Permanent Roommates along with the first two seasons are streaming now exclusively on Prime Video.

