Bhubaneswar: One of India’s most dynamic business leaders & Chairman of the Welspun Group Business, Mr Balkrishan Goenka met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister and Welspun Group Chairman discussed issues of mutual interest.

The Chief Minister has also invited Goenka to explore the immense investment opportunities available across sectors in Odisha.

Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian was present during the discussion.