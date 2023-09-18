Parliament Special Session Begins Today

New Delhi: The five-day “Amrit Kaal” session of parliament begins today. The agenda includes discussions on the evolution of India’s parliamentary democracy. Eight bills are listed, including a controversial one on the Chief Election Commissioner pick.

The session will run from Sept 18-22, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said. The minister earlier described it as “special session”. But the government later made it clear that it was a regular session, 13th session of the present Lok Sabha and 261st session of Rajya Sabha, reported PTI.

The Centre had announced the convening of the session last month, however, it did not release any agenda at first. A war of words had erupted between the ruling dispensation and Congress over the business of the House. The government later released the agenda mentioning four bills, two will be taken up in the Lok Sabha and two in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage.