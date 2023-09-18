Truck laden with gas cylinders overturns in Cuttack

Cuttack: A truck laden with gas cylinders overturned mid way. The incident took place in Sikharpur area of Cuttack.

The accident took place during the early morning hours of Monday, said reliable reports. Reportedly, the truck was carrying over 200 gas cylinders during the time of accident.

From what reports say, the truck was en route to Kendrapda from Khurda Jatni when it lost balance and overturned, causing the accident. The truck overturned along the National Highway 16 in Sikharpur, Cuttack.

Officials from the Fire fighting department and Chauliaganj Police station reached the scene of the incident.