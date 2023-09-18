Aurangabad, Osmanabad Officially Renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar And Dharashiv

Maharashtra: The process to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad Revenue Divisions in Maharashtra to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively has been officially completed following which the two divisions will be known by their new name, an official said, according to an IANS report.

A notification was issued by the Maharashtra government to formalise the change of names for both divisions, located in the Marathwada region. The Ministry of Home Affairs also conveyed its consent stating it has “no objection” to the proposal to change the names, thus concluding the process.

The decision to implement these changes at various administrative levels, including sub-divisions, villages, talukas, and districts, has been confirmed following a comprehensive review of suggestions and objections that were submitted several months ago, the report stated.

The initial proposal to change the names of the two divisions of the Marathwada region was endorsed during the final cabinet meeting of the previous, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, chaired by then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on June 29, 2022, just before his resignation.

In July last year, the incumbent Eknath Shinde-led government’s cabinet gave its nod to rename the cities of Aurangabad and Osmanabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv, respectively.

This decision was further supported when the Central government granted approval for the renaming of both districts in February this year.