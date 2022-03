P Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly Crashes Out Of All England Open After Losing In Semis

Birmingham: Women’s doubles pair of P Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly crashed out of the ongoing All England Open Championship here at Utilita Arena, Birmingham.

The Indian duo was defeated by China’s Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu in straight games 21-17, 21-16, on Saturday.

On the other hand, Lakshya Sen became only the fourth men’s singles player to reach the final of the prestigious tournament.