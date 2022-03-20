India records 1761 new Covid cases

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 tally increased to 4,30,06,080 on Sunday with 1,761 fresh infections which is the lowest since April 2020, while the active cases declined further to 26,240, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 5,16,479 with 127 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 1,562 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.41 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.41 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,65,122. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, it added.