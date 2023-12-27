Over 40K Visitors Throng Nandankanan Zoological Park Ahead Of New Year 2024

Barang: Ahead of the New Year 2024, Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in the Temple City ‘Bhubaneswar’ witnessed a footfall of 40,316 visitors on Wednesday.

Nandankanan Zoo and State Botanical Garden officials, security guards and staff were on alert to control the swarms of tourists thronging the NZP on the Barang-Bhubaneswar main road.

On the direction of Nandankanan Deputy Director Sanath Kumar Narayan, and under the supervision of ACF Tourism Management Sarat Sahu, more ticket counters were opened for the convenience of tourists, and drinking water facilities inside the rest stop.

Police and traffic personnel were also deputed for crowd control.

Tourists flocked to the boating, ropeway, safari, children’s train, battery-operated vehicles, children’s park and Hoolock Gibbon enclosure in the park.

On the last Wednesday of this year, 40, 316 tourists visited Nandankanan. Of them, 32,153 collected tickets offline, 2,238 online, 5819 on WhatsApp, and 83 on Ropeway. 23 persons with disabilities also entered the park for free. Similarly, 3,824 tourists came to the State Botanical Garden for a picnic.

Around 43 pickpocketing incidents were also reported at Nandankanan police station and the tourists have expressed dissatisfaction over maintenance of the law and order.

As the New Year 2024 is set to enter, the NZP is likely to see a record number of visitors, the police are yet to crack the whip on the miscreants looting visitors.