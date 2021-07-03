COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
Over 3.1K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 3,158 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 511 from Khordha
  • 384 from Cuttack
  • 332 from Jajapur
  • 174 from Baleswar
  • 168 from Bhadrak
  • 164 from Mayurbhanj
  • 159 from Puri
  • 149 from Nayagarh
  • 118 from Kendrapara
  • 112 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 100 from Sundargarh
  • 92 from Keonjhar
  • 82 from Anugul
  • 74 from Koraput
  • 64 from Malkangiri
  • 64 from Rayagada
  • 41 from Boudh
  • 41 from Nabarangpur
  • 40 from Bargarh
  • 36 from Dhenkanal
  • 25 from Jharsuguda
  • 23 from Kalahandi
  • 22 from Kandhamal
  • 19 from Ganjam
  • 19 from Gajapati
  • 15 from Sambalpur
  • 14 from Nuapada
  • 12 from Bolangir
  • 9 from Sonepur
  • 6 from Deogarh
  • 89 from State Pool

With another 3,158 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 8,87,420, said the H & FW Dept.

