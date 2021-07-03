Over 3.1K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 3,158 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 511 from Khordha
- 384 from Cuttack
- 332 from Jajapur
- 174 from Baleswar
- 168 from Bhadrak
- 164 from Mayurbhanj
- 159 from Puri
- 149 from Nayagarh
- 118 from Kendrapara
- 112 from Jagatsinghpur
- 100 from Sundargarh
- 92 from Keonjhar
- 82 from Anugul
- 74 from Koraput
- 64 from Malkangiri
- 64 from Rayagada
- 41 from Boudh
- 41 from Nabarangpur
- 40 from Bargarh
- 36 from Dhenkanal
- 25 from Jharsuguda
- 23 from Kalahandi
- 22 from Kandhamal
- 19 from Ganjam
- 19 from Gajapati
- 15 from Sambalpur
- 14 from Nuapada
- 12 from Bolangir
- 9 from Sonepur
- 6 from Deogarh
- 89 from State Pool
With another 3,158 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 8,87,420, said the H & FW Dept.