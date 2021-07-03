Over 3.1K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 3,158 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

511 from Khordha

384 from Cuttack

332 from Jajapur

174 from Baleswar

168 from Bhadrak

164 from Mayurbhanj

159 from Puri

149 from Nayagarh

118 from Kendrapara

112 from Jagatsinghpur

100 from Sundargarh

92 from Keonjhar

82 from Anugul

74 from Koraput

64 from Malkangiri

64 from Rayagada

41 from Boudh

41 from Nabarangpur

40 from Bargarh

36 from Dhenkanal

25 from Jharsuguda

23 from Kalahandi

22 from Kandhamal

19 from Ganjam

19 from Gajapati

15 from Sambalpur

14 from Nuapada

12 from Bolangir

9 from Sonepur

6 from Deogarh

89 from State Pool

With another 3,158 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 8,87,420, said the H & FW Dept.