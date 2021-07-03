Sharp Decline In Daily COVID Cases In CMC Area With 76 Fresh Cases

Cuttack: As many as 76 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 76 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 22 are from Institutional Quarantine, 26 are from Home Quarantine and 28 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 106 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 38,249 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,367 are active cases while 36,791 persons have recovered and 91 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.