Over 3 Quintal Cannabis Seized From Oil Tanker In Ganjam

Berhampur: Golanthara police today seized around over three quintals of cannabis which was being smuggled in an oil tanker from Gajapati district to West Bengal.

Police sources informed that one person has been detained for question while the driver and helper of the oil tanker managed to flee from the spot during search.

Acting on a tip-off about the smuggling of ganja in an oil tanker from Mohana area of ​​Gajapati district to Kolkata in West Bengal on National Highway 16, Golanthara PS IIC Bibekananda Mahanta intercepted the vehicle in front of the police station, said sources.

During search, the cops found that the oil tanker was filled with ganja stashed in small packets. They seized around 370 kgs of cannabis seized and nabbed one local youth from the vehicle, while two other fled the scene, sources added.