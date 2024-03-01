OTDC Opens Travel Help Desk & Cafe At Babasaheb BR Ambedkar Bus Terminal

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bus Terminal at Barmunda today. To provide the highest comfort and convenience to tourists and passengers in the state-of-the-art facilities at the Bus Terminal, OTDC opened its Travel Help Desk and a Cafe.

The Travel Help Desk is specially designed to assist tourists in discovering the hidden gems and wonders of Odisha while helping them locate accommodations nearby. The Desk will also provide information about local attractions, and transportation options, assisting in ticket bookings for tours.

The Cafe, named “Utkal Aroma” aims to provide quick bites and beverages for tourists, passengers and locals in the neighbourhood.

On this occasion, OTDC Chairman Dr Lenin Mohanty, Managing Director Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, and General Manager Dr Lalatendu Sahoo among others were present.