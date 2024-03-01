CM Naveen Unveils Odia Version of Book “The Tall Man Biju Patnaik”

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has unveiled the Odia translation of the book ‘The Tall Man Biju Patnaik’, based on the heroic life story of legendary leader, Biju Patnaik.

The Chief Minister expressed his happiness by launching this book published by Pen in Books, the leading publishing house of the state. He said that this book will teach the new generation more about Biju Babu’s inspiring lifestyle and brave steps.

While the original English book published in 2018 was composed by Sunder Ganesan, it has been translated into Odia by eminent writer Sangram Mohapatra.

On the occasion of the book launch at Naveen Niwas this afternoon, writer Sangram Mohapatra and the Director of the publishing house ‘Pen in Books’, Subhranshu Panda were present.

According to Mr. Panda, the second edition of the original English book has been published by Penn in Books. He informed that both books are available on Amazon.