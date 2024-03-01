Odisha CM Inaugurates Babasaheb BR Ambedkar Bus Terminal At Baramunda

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal at Baramunda in Bhubaneswar.

Newly built under the 5-T initiative, Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal aka BSABT Baramunda, formerly known as Baramunda Bus Stand, is a very busy bus terminus in Odisha. Every day, hundreds of buses and thousands of passengers travel from here to different parts of the state and outside the state. To address the issues faced by the passengers, the Chief Minister ordered the transformation of the Baramunda Bus Stand under the 5T initiative.

This state-of-the-art bus terminal has been developed under the direct supervision of 5T & Nabin Odisha Chairman V Karthikeyan Pandian. From the beginning till the completion, Mr. Pandian kept visiting the construction site frequently and reviewed the progress of the work.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that this bus terminal will succeed in providing better services to the passengers and will not only become an important landmark of Bhubaneswar but also create a new identity in Odisha.

The Chief Minister further said that Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar had a major role in drafting our Constitution. He is known as the founder of the Indian Constitution. The Odisha government has named this bus terminal after him in recognition of his contribution to the country. This is the best tribute of the people of Odisha to Babasaheb on the occasion of 75 years of India’s independence. A gallery based on Babasaheb’s life and ideals has also been made inside the bus terminal to make everyone aware of Babasaheb’s contribution.

The Chief Minister also said that this bus terminal under the 5-T initiative has been built with the cooperation of bus owners, traders, passengers and the public. Thanking everyone for that, the Chief Minister said that all facilities have been made in this bus terminal to provide better services to the passengers. It has all the facilities from emergency treatment services to commercial complexes, escalator, lift, auditorium, police fund, driver’s rest room, aahaar centre, food court etc. He said that travelers can get all the facilities here just like at any airport.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister requested everyone to cooperate in the proper maintenance of this bus terminal.

The Odisha CM also flagged off the bus service and distributed food to the passengers at the Aahaar Kendra.

In the program, Housing and Urban Development Minister Smt. Usha Devi, Science and Technology and SSEPD Minister Ashok Chandra Panda said that today another milestone was added in the development of Bhubaneswar.

5T Chairman Karthik Pandian was present along with the Chief Minister.

MLAs Anant Narayan Jena & Sushant Raut and BMC Mayor Sulochana Das were prominently present.

G Mathi Vathanan, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Housing and Urban Development, delivered the welcome address and BDA VC gave the vote of thanks.