OSSC Took 2 Yrs To Withdraw Junior Clerks & Accountant Recruitment; Fresh Notification Soon

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on Thursday announced the withdrawal of the notification of the recruitment of Junior Clerks and Junior Accountants.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that OSSC had notified the same advertisement two years ago.

The Commission on December 30, 2019, had released the advertisement for combined recruitment for 19 posts of Junior Clerks in the office of the Directorate of Fisheries, Cuttack,103 posts of Junior Clerks for the office of Directorate of Higher Education, Bhubaneswar, and one post of Junior Accountant for the office of the Controller Legal Meteorology, Bhubaneswar on contractual basis.

However, the recruiting body in its latest notification issued today stated that 103 vacancies in the post of Junior Clerks under Directorate of Higher Education, Odisha and one vacancy in the post of Junior Accountant under Controller of Legal Metrology, Odisha, Bhubaneswar advertised vide Commission’s Indicative Advertisement No.4697/OSSC dated 30.12.2019 are hereby withdrawn.

The Commission further informed that it will now recruit 19 Junior Clerks in the Directorate of Fisheries, Cuttack.

“Commission will publish detailed advertisement inviting online application for the recruitment of 19 vacancies in the post of Junior Clerks under Directorate of Fisheries, Odisha Cuttack during the current month. Candidates concerned are advised to visit the website of the Commission “www.ossc.gov.in” regularly for updates,” the Commission added.