Another 217 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 217 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 95 from Khordha
- 23 from Sambalpur
- 18 from Cuttack
- 15 from Sundargarh
- 8 from Mayurbhanj
- 7 from Jajapur
- 4 from Ganjam
- 4 from Kendrapara
- 3 from Bolangir
- 3 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Baleswar
- 2 from Jagatsinghpur
- 2 from Keonjhar
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Nayagarh
- 2 from Sonepur
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Bhadrak
- 23 from State Pool
With another 217 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,40,620, said the H & FW Dept.