Another 217 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 217 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 95 from Khordha
  • 23 from Sambalpur
  • 18 from Cuttack
  • 15 from Sundargarh
  • 8 from Mayurbhanj
  • 7 from Jajapur
  • 4 from Ganjam
  • 4 from Kendrapara
  • 3 from Bolangir
  • 3 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Baleswar
  • 2 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 2 from Keonjhar
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Nayagarh
  • 2 from Sonepur
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Bhadrak
  • 23 from State Pool

With another 217 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,40,620, said the H & FW Dept.

