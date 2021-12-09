Another 217 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 217 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

95 from Khordha

23 from Sambalpur

18 from Cuttack

15 from Sundargarh

8 from Mayurbhanj

7 from Jajapur

4 from Ganjam

4 from Kendrapara

3 from Bolangir

3 from Jharsuguda

2 from Baleswar

2 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Koraput

2 from Nayagarh

2 from Sonepur

1 from Bargarh

1 from Bhadrak

23 from State Pool

With another 217 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,40,620, said the H & FW Dept.