OSRTC Launches New Volvo Bus Service From Bhubaneswar To Rourkela

Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) is going to launch its Super Premium Luxury line of New Volvo Bus service from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela to facilitate better and comfortable connectivity for passengers.

The service will be operational from 10th December 2021 from Bhubaneswar (Baramunda Bus Stand) and subsequently from 11th December 2021 from Rourkela.

“The new state-of-the-art Volvo Buses are equipped with Automatic hand sanitiser, Air Purifier keeping in mind the current pandemic situation, Luxurious Interiors, Individual Phone Charging points, Infotainment System, Passenger SOS/ Panic Button, High-end individual reading lights along with Extra leg space and luggage space for a better travel experience,” Chairman-cum-Managing Director, OSRTC Shri Diptesh Kumar Pattnayak said.

OSRTC is committed to provide a memorable and cherishing journey to the passengers through these new high-end buses offering a reliable and safe option for passengers, he added.

The new bus will pass through major cities like Dhenkanal, Angul, Talcher and Pallahara. The tickets can be booked online on OSRTC’s official website/mobile applications as well as other major online ticketing websites.

Furthermore, the passengers can avail a discount of 15% on the base fare in line with the “End of Year” discount offered by the Corporation for a limited period.