Orissa High Court directs ASI to start restoration of Nata Mandap from Nov 16

Puri: Orissa High Court in Cuttack today directed the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to begin the repair work of Puri Jagannath temple’s Nata Mandap from tomorrow (November 16).

Amicus Curiae appointed by the Court will monitor the work and submit its report every 15 days on progress made.

The HC also ordered that the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) will extend all possible cooperation to the ASI in the restoration work.

The next hearing of the case related to the restoration work of Srimandir Nata Mandap will be held on December 4.

The High Court had earlier appointed amicus curiae, N K Mohanty to submit reports about the Nata Mandap and the Jagamohan following a petition filed over the safety of the two structures.