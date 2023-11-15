Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar with record-breaking 50th ODI ton

Virat Kohli lit up the biggest stage with a record 50th ODI century overtaking Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record for ODI centuries.

Virat Kohli became the first man in the history of One Day International cricket to score 50 centuries in the format

Kohli helped the team put together a first-innings score of 397/4 in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final against New Zealand.

With a stellar batting display, Team India set a target of 398 against New Zealand in Semi-Final 1.