Odisha CM Expresses Happiness Over FIFA Choosing Bhubaneswar To Set Up AIFF-FIFA Talent Academy

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today expressed happiness over the International Association Football Federation(FIFA) choosing Bhubaneswar to set up India’s first AIFF-FIFA Talent Academy to nurture football talents in the country.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Patnaik said the Odisha government is committed to provide all support for growth of the sport.

“We are working in close partnership with All India Football Federation to create the best facilities for our football players,” he added.

The AIFF-FIFA academy, to be launched under the FIFA Talent Development Scheme, will be inaugurated by Arsene Wenger, FIFA Chief of Global Football Development on November 21.