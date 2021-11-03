OPSC Odisha Civil Services Prelims Result Declared

Bhubaneswar: The result of the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Preliminary Examination, 2020 has been published by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). As many as 4754 candidates including 1551 women have been qualified to appear for the Odisha Civil Services Main Written Examination-2020.

The list of roll numbers of the qualified candidates has been made available on the website of the Commission at www.opsc.gov.in.

As per the notification of the Commission, the OCS Main written examination has been tentatively scheduled to be held from January 20, 2022, and a detailed notification regarding the main examination will be published in due course.

Those who clear the Main examination will be called for personality test or interview.