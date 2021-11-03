On Diwali, Badrinath Temple Decorated With 10 Quintals of Flowers

New Delhi: Ahead of the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district has been decorated with 10 quintals of flowers.

A large number of devotees have thronged the temple since morning to offer their prayers on the festive day.

The Uttarakhand High Court had earlier removed the daily limit on the number of devotees that can visit the Char Dhams of the state– Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

Only, pilgrims coming from outside states will have to register only on the Dehradun Smart City Portal.

Every person, visiting the pilgrimages, will have to carry a negative coronavirus test report and a vaccination certificate with them.