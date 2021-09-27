Oppo K9 Pro With Flash Charge Support Launched: Price, Specifications 

New Delhi: Oppo has launched its OPPO K9 Pro smartphone at a launch event in China on Sunday. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and has a triple rear camera setup. The camera setup includes a 64-megapixel main rear sensor. It also supports 60W Flash Charge.

OPPO K9 Pro Price and Availability

The OPPO K9 Pro is priced at ¥2199 (~$340) for the 8+128GB version but will be sold for ¥1999 (~$309) for a limited time while the 12+256GB version is priced at ¥2699 (~$417) but will be sold for ¥2499 (~$386) for early buyers. It will be available for purchase starting September 30.

OPPO K9 Pro specs

Talking about the specification of the OPPO K9 Pro, it has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10, and a DCI-P3 wide color gamut. There is a punch hole at the top left corner that houses a 16MP sensor.

Powering the phone is a Dimensity 1200 processor and it is paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Depending on the RAM variant you pick up, you get either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. However, there is no support for storage expansion via a MicroSD card slot, though it has support for OTG, so you can connect a thumb drive.

The back of the phone is home to three cameras – a 64MP f/1.7 primary sensor with a 6P lens, an 8MP f/2.2 super wide-angle camera with a 119º field of view and a 5P lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera with a 3P lens that can shoot 4 CM macro photos. The camera app has lots of features such as a neon portrait mode, a super night mode, and a night mode for the front camera.

There is a 4500mAh battery inside the phone and it can charge from empty to 50% in just 16 minutes thanks to having support for 60W Super Flash Charge. The OPPO K9 Pro also has an in-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, NFC, dual SIM dual 5G support, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, an audio jack, and a USB-C port. OPPO ships the phone with ColorOS 11 based on Android 11.