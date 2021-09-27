In-Pics: Impact Of Bharat Bandh In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) today called for a 10-hour Bharat bandh against the three contentious farm laws.

The impacts of the strike are being seen in several places in Odisha.

In Deogarh, Representatives led by Pramod Kumar Jhankar, President of Krishi Sangha, many farmers blocked NH49 in support of the Bharat Bandh.

Similarly, in Bargarh, Ambedkar Sena, is observing the strike across the district from 9 am to 4 pm today, Monday, demanding the repeal of three anti-farmer laws.

The impact of the protest was also witnessed in Malkangiri. The protest was observed today in front of the Panchanan Mandir, with red banners and party flags.

Impact of shutdown spotted across Kandhamal.