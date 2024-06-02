Arvind Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar Jail, calls exit polls ‘fake’

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal today surrendered before the Tihar Jail authorities after the 21-day interim bail granted by the Supreme Court expired. Before returning to jail, the Delhi chief minister claimed the exit polls – which predicted a landslide victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance – were fake.

“Exit polls for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections came out yesterday. Take it in writing, all these exit polls are fake. One exit poll gave 33 seats to BJP in Rajasthan whereas there are only 25 seats there,” Kejriwal said at the party’s office ahead of his surrender.

“The real issue is why they had to do a fake exit poll three days before the day of counting. There are several theories regarding this; one of them is that they are trying to manipulate the machines (EVMs),” he added.

Most of the exit polls predicted that the National Democratic Alliance would win more than 350 Lok Sabha Seats. At least three exit polls claimed the ruling alliance will achieve its 400 seats target.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. Last month, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail to allow him to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court’s office refused to entertain Kejriwal’s plea seeking an extension of his interim bail. A local court also declined to provide him relief, posting the hearing of his regular bail plea to June 5.

Kejriwal today alleged that he was sent to jail because he raised his voice against dictatorship.