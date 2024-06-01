Man hacks wife to death in front of polling booth in Odisha’s Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A man allegedly hacked his wife to death in front of a polling booth in Kaupur panchayat under Bhadrak Rural Police limits during the last phase of voting on Saturday.

As per reports, accused Prabhakar Rout attacked his wife Rashmirekha with a sharp weapon while she was standing in queue to cast vote. It is suspected that a domestic feud between the couple is the reason behind the tragic incident.

The woman was admitted to the hospital in critical condition where she was declared ‘brought dead’. After this incident, police detained the accused man for interrogation.