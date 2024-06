Pragativadi Exit Poll 2024: BJD Set To Form Govt In Odisha Again

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of announcements of the results of Simultaneous General Elections 2024, the leading Odia daily, ‘Pragativadi’ predicts that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is returning to form the government in Odisha again with a full majority.

While BJD President Naveen Patnaik will become the Chief Minister of Odisha for the sixth consecutive term, BJP will be going to the State Assembly as the Opposition, but this time with more MLAs. At the same time, Congress will grow by limited seats.

In the 2019 elections, BJD won 112 assembly seats. According to Pragativadi’s predictions, BJD is going to secure victory in 94 assembly seats in the 2024 elections. Similarly, BJP won 23 seats in 2019 and lost one in the by-polls. This time BJP is going to win in 41 assembly segments.

While Congress won 9 seats in 2019, it is likely to win 10 seats this time. On the contrary, in 2019, one candidate of CPM and one independent candidate were elected to the assembly. Pragativadi predicts that one MLA of CPM and one independent candidate will win the Odisha assembly elections time.

Compared to 2014 and 2019, the elections of 2024 are more closely contested. In most of the seats, BJD and BJP candidates are facing a tough contest. In some seats, Congress and independent candidates are up against BJD candidates. Even in the Lok Sabha seats, the contest is very close.

Last time Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik fought and won from both Hinjili and Bijepur assembly segments. This time similarly Chief Minister is fighting with Hinjili from Kantabanji assembly seats. According to predictions, the Chief Minister will win both seats but will face tough competition from BJP’s Kantabanji MLA candidate.

This time the BJP is likely to upset BJD in 19 assembly segments. According to the prediction of Pragativadi, the BJP will win in 41 assembly seats— Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Umerkote, Patangi, Khariar, Junagarh, Loisingha, Patnagarh, Jharsuguda, Kuchinda, Rengali, Athamallik, Chendipada, and Birmaharajpur, Talasara, Rourkela, Polsara, Kabisurjyanagar, Khallikote, Digapahandi, Chikiti, Paralakhemundi, Khandapada, Dhenkanal, Parjanga, Pallahara, Puri, Brahmagiri, Chilika, Nimapara, Paradip, Barachana, Sukinda, Chandbali, Balasore, Nilagiri, Jashipur, Karanjia, Khordha and Ekamra-Bhubaneswar.

Congress is likely to win in Kotpad, Laxmipur, Bhawanipatna, Narla, Rajgangpur, Baliguda, Mohana, Sanakhemundi, Tirtol and Barabati-Cuttack seats while CPM candidate will win in Bonai seat and independent candidate in Nuapada seat.

Similarly, BJD candidates are winning in the assembly segments of Chitrakonda, Dabugam, Jharigaon, Jeypore, Koraput, Dharmagarh, Lanjigarh, Rayagada, Gunupur, Bissam Cuttack, Bolangir, Titilagarh, Kantabanji, Brajrajnagar, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Rairakhol, Sonepur, Boudh, Kantamal, Sundergarh, Biramitrapur, Raghunathpalli, Bargarh, Padmapur, Attabira, Bhatli, Bijepur, G. Udayagiri and Phulbani, Bhanjnagar, Aska, Sorada, Hinjili, Chhatrapur, Gopalpur, Brahmpur, Daspalla, Ranpur, Nayagarh, Hindola, Kamakhyanagar, Talcher, Satyabadi, Pipili, Kakatpur, Niali, Balikuda-Erasama, Jagatsinghpur, Salepur, Mahanga, Patkura, Kendrapada, Aul , Rajnagar, Mahakalapada, Binjharpur, Bari , Soro, Simulia, Bhandaripokhri, Bhadrak, Basudebpur, Dhamnagar, Jaleshwar, Bhograi, Basta, Remuna, Badasahi, Morada, Baripada, Udala, Bangiriposhi, Rairangpur, Saraskana, Begunia, Jatni, Bhubaneswar Central, Bhubaneswar North, Jaydev, Cuttack Sadar, Choudwar-Cuttack, Athagarh, Banki, Baramba, Telkoi, Ghasipura, Anandapur, Keonjhar, Patna and Champua assembly constituencies.

Tough contest in Lok Sabha Seats as BJD to win 11, BJP 10

This time BJP has given a tough fight to BJD in Lok Sabha elections. In 2019, BJP won 8 Lok Sabha seats. This time BJP is winning in 10 seats. On the contrary, last time BJD won 12 seats, this time BJD’s number of seats will be reduced to 11, predicts Pragativadi.

As per the prediction, BJP MP candidates will win in Sambalpur, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Balangir, Bargarh, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Balasorte, Bhadrak and Puri seats. Similarly, BJD MP candidates will win in Aska, Berhampur, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Koraput, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar seats.

Odisha Assembly Election Predictions

Chitrakonda (ST) Laxmipriya Nayak BJD Dabugaon (ST) Manohar Randhari BJD Jharigaon (ST) Ramesh Majhi BJD Jeypore Indira Nanda BJD Koraput (SC) Raghuram Padal BJD Dharmagarh Puspendra Singhdeo BJD Lanjigarh (ST) Pradip Dishari BJD Rayagada (ST) Anusaya Majhi BJD Gunupur (ST) Raghunath Gamango BJD Bissam Cuttack (ST) Jagannath Saraka BJD Bolangir Kalikesh Nayarayan Singh Deo BJD Titilagarh Tukuni Sahu BJD Kantabanji Naveen Patnaik BJD Brajarajnagar Aklaka Mohanty BJD Deogarh Romanch Ranjan Biswal BJD Sambalpur Rohit Pujari BJD Rairakhol Prasanna Acharya BJD Sonepur Niranjan Pujari BJD Boudh Pradip Amat BJD Kantamal Mahidhar Rana BJD Sundargarh (ST) Jogesh Singh BJD Biramitrapur (ST) Rohit Joseph Tirkey BJD Raghunathpali (SC) Archana Rekha Behera BJD Bargarh Debesh Acharya BJD Padampur Barsha Singh Bariha BJD Attabira (SC) Snehangini Churia BJD Bhatli Susanta Singh BJD Bijepur Rita Sahoo BJD G. Udayagiri (ST) Saluga Pradhan BJD Phulbani (ST) Jayshree Kanhar BJD Bhanjanagar Bikram Keshari Arukh BJD Aska Manjula Swain BJD Sorada Sanghamitra Swain BJD Hinjili Naveen Patnaik BJD Chhatrapur (SC) Subhash Behera BJD Gopalpur Bikram Panda BJD Berhampur Ramesh Chyupatnaik BJD Daspalla (SC) Ramesh Behera BJD Ranpur Satyanarayan Pradhan BJD Nayagarh Arun Sahoo BJD Hindol (SC) Mahesh Sahoo BJD Kamakshyanagar Prafulla Mallick BJD Talcher Braja Kishore Pradhan BJD Satyabadi Sanjay Dasburma BJD Pipili Rudrapratap Maharathy BJD Kakatpur (SC) Tusharkanti Behera BJD Niali (SC) Pramod Mallick BJD Balikuda- Erasama Sharada Prasanna Jena BJD Jagatsinghpur Prashant Muduli BJD Salepur Prashant Behera BJD Mahanga Ankit Pratap Jena BJD Patkura Arvind Mohapatra BJD Kendrapara (SC) Ganeswar Behera BJD Aul Pratap Deb BJD Rajanagar Dhruba Sahu BJD Mahakalapada Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak BJD Binjharpur (SC) Pramila Malik BJD Bari Biswaranjan Mallick BJD Dharmasala Pranab Kumar Balabantaray BJD Jajpur Sujata Sahoo BJD Korei Sandhyarani Das BJD Soro (SC) Madhav Dhada BJD Simulia Subhasini Sahu BJD Bhandaripokhari Sanjib Mallick BJD Bhadrak Prafulla Samal BJD Basudevpur Bishnubrata Routray BJD Dhamnagar (SC) Sanjay Das BJD Jaleswar Ashiwni Patra BJD Bhograi Gautam Buddha Das BJD BaSTa Subhasini Jena BJD Remuna (SC) Bidyasmita Mahalik BJD Badasahi (SC) Anusaya Patra BJD Morada Pritinanda Kanungo BJD Baripada (ST) Sananda Marandi BJD Udala (ST) Srinath Soren BJD Bangriposi (ST) Ranjita Marandi BJD Rairangpur (ST) Raisen Murmu BJD Saraskana (ST) Debasish Marandi BJD Begunia Pradeep Sahu BJD Jatani Bibhuti Balbantray BJD Bhubaneswar Central Ananta Narayan Jena BJD Bhubaneswar North Sushant Kumar Rout BJD Jayadev (SC) Naba Kishore Mallik BJD Cuttack Sadar (SC) Chandra Sarathi Behera BJD Choudwar-Cuttack Sauvik Biswal BJD Athagarh Ranendra Pratap Swain BJD Banki Debi Tripathy BJD Baramba Debi Prasad Mishra BJD Telkoi (ST) Madhab Sardar BJD Ghasipura Badrinarayan Patra BJD Anandapur (SC) Abhimanyu Sethi BJD Keonjhar (ST) Meena Majhi BJD Patana (ST) Jagannath Nayak BJD Champua Sanatan Mahakud BJD Malkangiri (ST) Narsingh Madkami BJP Nabarangpur (ST) Gouri Sankar Majhi BJP Umerkote (ST) Nityananda Gond BJP Pottangi (ST) Chaitanya Nandibali BJP Khariar Hitesh Kumar Bagartti BJP Junagarh Manoj Kumar Meher BJP Loisingha (SC) Mukesh Mahaling BJP Patnagarh Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo BJP Jharsuguda Tankadhar Tripathy BJP Kuchinda (ST) Rabi Narayan Naik BJP Rengali (SC) Nauri Nayak BJP Athamallik Sanjeeb Sahoo BJP Chhendipada (SC) Agasti Behera BJP Birmaharajpur (SC) Raghunath Jagdala BJP Talsara (ST) Shir Bhabani Shankar Bhoi BJP Rourkela Dilip Ray BJP Polasara Gokula Nanda Mallick BJP Kabisuryanagar Pratap Chandra Nayak BJP Khalikote (SC) Purna Chandra Sethi BJP Digapahandi Sidhant Mohapatra BJP Chikiti Manojaranjan Dyan Samantaray BJP Paralakhemundi K Narayan Rao BJP Khandapada Dusmanta Swain BJP Dhenkanal Krushna Ch. Patra BJP Parjanga Bibuti Bhusan Pradhan BJP Pallahara Ashok Mohanty BJP Angul Pratap Ch. Pradhan BJP Puri Jayanta Kumar Sarangi BJP Brahmagiri Upasana Mohapatra BJP Chilika Prithiviraj Harichandan BJP Nimapara Pravati Parida BJP Paradeep Sampad Ku Swain BJP Barchana Amar Kumar Nayak BJP Sukinda Pradeep Bala Samantha BJP Chandabali Manmohan Samal BJP Balasore Manas Kumar Dutta BJP Nilgiri Santosh Khatua BJP Jashipur (ST) Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia BJP Karanjia (ST) Padmacharan Haibru BJP Khurda Prashant Kumar Jagdev BJP Ekamra Bhubaneswar Babu Singh BJP Kotpad (ST) Anam Dian Cong. Laxmipur (ST) Pabitra Saunta Cong. Bhawanipatna (SC) Sagar Das Cong. Narla Bhakta Das Cong. Rajgangpur (ST) C.S. Rajan Ekka Cong. Baliguda (ST) Upendra Pradhan Cong. Sanakhemundi Ramesh Jena Cong. Mohana (ST) Dasarathi Gomango Cong. Tirtol (SC) Himanshu Bhusan Mallick Cong. Cuttack-Barabati Sofia Firdous Cong. Bonai Laxman Munda CPI(M) Nuapada Ghasiram Majhi Independent

Odisha Lok Sabha Election Predictions