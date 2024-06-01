Odisha Phase IV Elections: 70.67% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11.45 PM

Bhubaneswar: On the last day of 2024 elections, the voter turnout on Phase IV in the state is recorded as 70.67% till 11.45pm on Saturday.

According to reports, the Mayurbhanj Parliamentary Constituency (PC) has the highest voter turnout at 73.81% and Jajpur witnessed the lowest voter turnout at 67.91%. Similarly, voter turnout recorded in Balasore at 70.41%, in Bhadrak 70.34%, in Jagatsinghpur 73.06% and in Kendrapara 68.64%.

Among the Assembly constituencies, highest voter presence is recorded in Bangriposi at 77.52% whereas lowest in Aul at 62.38%.

Voting is going on in six Lok Sabha seats and 42 assembly seats. About one crore voters will decide the fate of 460 candidates. There are 66 MP candidates and 394 MLA candidates. The fourth phase has the highest number of voters in the state. Out of total 99 lakh 61 thousand voters, 55 lakh 88 thousand are men. The number of women voters is 48 lakh 72 thousand. There are a total of 10,882 polling stations and more than 1400 Sakhi booths.

Reports say that, 20 percent of the booths are designated as ideal booths. 70,000 polling staff have been deployed to conduct the election smoothly. 126 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been deployed with the state police to maintain law and order.

Today, eight states conducted election in their respective states. West Bengal recorded highest footfall at poll booth at 73.79% and Bihar recorded the lowest at 51.92%. The General Election witnessed voter turnout at 62.36%.