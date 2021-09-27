Rs 50,000 Ex Gratia For Covid-19 Deaths From SDRF Fund: Centre To All States

New Delhi: The Union government has informed the Supreme Court that states will pay an ex gratia amount of Rs 50,000 to the families of those whose deaths have been certified as Covid-19 fatalities.

Expenditure on this item will be incurred from SDRF only, in strict compliance with the aforesaid NDMA guidelines dated 11th September 2021, centre said to chief secretaries of all states.

In a letter, Secretary to Government of India, Ashish Kumar Singh said that the Centre added that the scheme framed by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) lays down that ex gratia compensation is also applicable to those involved in relief operations or those associated with preparedness activities and that the states will disburse the money from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

“In this context, it is stated that in pursuance of the Hon’ble Supreme Court Judgement dated 30° June 2021 in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 554/2021 and W.P.(C) 539. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) under section 12(iii) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, has issued guidelines for ex-gratia assistance to the next of kin of the deceased by COVID-19 on 11th September 2021,” the letter read.

“Rs. 50,000/- (Rs. Fifty thousand only) per deceased person including those involved in relief operations or associated in preparedness activities, subject to the cause of death being certified as COVID-19, as per guidelines jointly issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and Indian Council of Medical Research on 3″‘ September 2021,” the letter further read.