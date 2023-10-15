‘Operation Ajay’: Two more flights from Israel arrive in Delhi

New Delhi: At least two more flights from Israel landed in Delhi on Sunday morning with 197 and 274 people respectively under ‘Operation Ajay’. The third flight from Tel Aviv arrived at the IGI Airport here around 4 a.m. with 197 passengers.

Indian nationals were received by Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, who greeted them with the Indian National flag upon their arrival. The fourth flight carrying 274 Indian nationals from Israel, arrived at Delhi airport around 7 a.m.

At least 1,300 Israeli nationals, most of them civilians were killed in a surprise attack by Hamas terrorists. Hamas had carried out a surprise attack last Saturday in Israel. In retaliation, Israel also launched counter operations in which over 1,500 people have been killed.