‘One Nation, One Election’ bill likely to be introduced in Parliament’s special session: Report

The Central government may bring ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill in the upcoming Parliament’s special session, India Today reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the government had convened a special session of Parliament for five days between September 18 and 22, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

This comes just months before the scheduled assembly elections in four states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana – later this year.

The Lok Sabha election is slated to be held in the first half of next year. However, the buzz has started that the Centre may go for an early election or the assembly elections due in five states may be postponed to April-May next year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushing this idea to hold assembly and general elections simultaneously. This move, he argues, will bring down the cost of holding elections and also save time for governance.

Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings.