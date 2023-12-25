One Month To Go for ‘Fighter’! The makers unveiled brand new poster from the action thriller

Viacom 18 presented Fighter directed by Siddharth Anand is gaining the momentum with each passing day. The film fronted by Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor is the hot property among the fans and the audiences and everyone is eagerly excited to watch Indian Cinema’s biggest action extravaganza on the screens from January 25th 2024. As we draws closer to the film’s grand release, the makers launched a brand new poster from the film that gives us an insight into the canvas and the scale of the film.

The poster featuring the trio Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor in their look from the film raises the anticipation for the actioner and promises an adrenaline rush with larger than life cinematic experience.

Sharing the poster on social media, Hrithik Roshan wrote on social media,

“The Air Dragons are all geared up to meet you in 1 month! Watch #Fighter only on the BIG SCREEN! 3D and IMAX theatres from the 25th January 2024! See you on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day 🇮🇳

#FighterOn25thJan #FighteMovie”

View this post on Instagram

Deepika Padukone shown her excitement for Fighter and wrote,

“1 month to go!

Experience #Fighter only in theatres on 25th January 2024.

#FighterOn25th Jan”

View this post on Instagram

Fighter is the big scale entertainer that promises, thrills and actions .

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ embodies cinematic brilliance. Seamlessly blending heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, the film guarantees an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as ‘Fighter’ soars into theaters on January 25th, 2024, promising a cinematic extravaganza that redefines excellence.