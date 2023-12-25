Celebrating the roaring success of Salaar, fans started trending #YeSaalSalaarKa on social media

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, starring Pan India Superstar Prabhas, helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, has indeed arrived as the biggest celebration for the fans and the audiences. The film has taken the box office by storm and is breaking the records of several biggies, including Animal, Pathaan, Jawan, Leo, Jailer, and Master, by collecting 178.7 crore gross at the global box office on Friday, becoming the only Indian film to achieve such a phenomenal opening. The trend of the film continued on the second day, and the film has crossed a whopping 295.7 crore at the global box office.

The film is not only minting money at the ticket window but is also the biggest entertainer of the year by miles. The film is receiving unanimous love and praises from not just the fans and the audiences but from the critics as well who hailed the craft and the visuality of the film and lauded the combination of Prashanth Neel and Prabhas.

Taking their excitement on social media and showing their love for the biggest film of the year, Masses,masses has brought euphoria as they started trending #YeSaalSalaarKa on the social media platform. This is the sheer stardom of Prabhas, the masses love, and the film’s hold that the film has held the crown of ‘Biggest Blockbuster of the Year’.

The trend #YeSaalSalaarKa goes well with the film as with each passing day the action-packed drama has scored bigger than the previous day and looking to the upward trend, the film is in no mood to slow down.

The director Prashanth Neel has proved his mettle as the filmmaker. He knows the nerve of the audiences and has delivered exactly as per the audiences’ taste. Having seen his work in previous blockbuster KGF franchise, Salaar is undoubtedly the biggest film of him in all aspects and matches the international scale of the filmmaking.

Talking about Prabhas, the darling star is in the top form of his career after Baahubali. The superstar has balanced the actor and mass hero in him in the film and shines in every frame.

With Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire now a roaring global success, the stage is set for the sequel to the film ‘Salaar Part 2: Shauryanga Parvam’. The way Prashanth Neel has presented the larger-than-life action-packed world of Khansaar in the film has earned tremendous love and appreciation from all across.