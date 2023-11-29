One killed after truck rams into scooter in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A scooter rider was killed on the spot after being hit by a truck in Bhubaneswar this morning.

The accident occurred near Rasulgarh overbridge. The deceased has not been identified yet. The speeding truck hit the person and fled from the spot immediately. The vehicular movement in that area has been stopped for a long time due to the accident.

The police rushed to the spot and seized the body. Further investigation is underway.