“It’s the story of two friends, who become enemies,” says Prashanth Neel while speaking about Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

The teaser of Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire indeed left the nation awestruck by the rage, action, and thrill that the biggest action director Prashanth Neel is about to bring on the big screen. This has ignited a fire among the audience to witness more of this action entertainer and without much delay the makers announced the arrival of its trailer which is just 3 days away and is all set to release on 1st December. Now, boosting the much-hyped anticipation around the film, the director Prashanth Neel has revealed an interesting anecdote about the film.

Recently Prashanth Neel was seen sharing an interesting story of the film. During the interview, the director said, ” ‘It’s the story of two friends, who become enemies.” He added further, “Prabhas is a giant, who is very gentle.”

Interestingly, Prashanth Neel will be narrating an interesting story with Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire that will have friendship as a core emotion. The film will be the story of two friends, who become the biggest enemies. However, this is just going to be the half-story of the action entertainer.

While speaking about the same, Prashanth Neel said, “We are going to show this journey of friends over the course of two films. The audience will get a glimpse of the world that we have created in the Trailer.” This has indeed piqued the ever-rising excitement about the film.

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire is indeed one of the biggest entertainers of the year that marks the first collaboration of KGF director Prashanth Neel and will star Baahubali star Prabhas. The film promises to redefine the action genre and set new benchmarks in Indian cinema.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.