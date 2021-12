New Delhi: Omicron cases rose to 113 in 11 states across India on Friday after recording the highest single-day rise of 26 fresh cases of the new variant.

The Centre urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, mass gatherings and observe Christmas and the New Year in a low-profile manner.

Maharashtra has so far reported the highest number of cases at 40, followed by Delhi with 22 cases, Rajasthan with 17, eight each in Telangana and Karnataka, seven in Gujarat and five in Kerala.