Odisha CM Naveen Pledges To Safeguard Rights of Minorities

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today pledged to safeguard rights of minorities without discrimination for a just and inclusive society.

On the occasion of Minorities Rights Day today, the Odisha CM reaffirmed pledge to safeguard and promote the rights of ethnic, cultural, religious and linguistic identities of minorities without discrimination for a just and inclusive society.

