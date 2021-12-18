Two minors injured in mobile phone battery explosion

Balasore: In a shocking incident, two minors sustained injuries after a mobile cell exploded/battery exploded at Dhobasila village under Nilgiri police limits in Balasore.

Reportedly, one of the injured has been admitted to the district headquarters hospital while the other shifted to Cuttack SCB after his condition deteriorated.

According to sources, the two brothers were playing with a mobile battery when it exploded. Both of them sustained severe injuries in the explosion.