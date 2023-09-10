Odisha’s Javelin Star Kishore Kumar Jena Wins Indian Grand Prix 5

Bhubaneswar: Again bringing glory to Odisha, Javelin sensation Kishore Kumar Jena won the Indian Grand Prix 5 with a throw of 82.53m in Chandigarh on Sunday.

Odisha Sports & Youth Services Department took to X, to congratulate Jena for the feat. Here’s the post:-

Congratulations #Odisha Javelin sensation Kishore Kumar Jena on winning the Indian Grand Prix 5 with a throw of 82.53m.#OdishaForSports pic.twitter.com/O3ZzYTyq20 — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) September 10, 2023

Vikash Yadav of Uttar Pradesh secured the second spot with a 72.88m throw and Harish Kumar of Rajasthan secured the third spot with a 71.78m throw in the men’s Javelin Throw event.

Kishore Kumar Jena and his coach Samarjeet Singh Malhi were competing in the men’s javelin throw final. Jena’s 35-year-old coach Samarjeet Singh Malhi finished 18th with an attempt of 60.13m!