Odisha’s Javelin Star Kishore Kumar Jena Wins Indian Grand Prix 5

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Again bringing glory to Odisha, Javelin sensation Kishore Kumar Jena won the Indian Grand Prix 5 with a throw of 82.53m in Chandigarh on Sunday.

Odisha Sports & Youth Services Department took to X, to congratulate Jena for the feat. Here’s the post:-

Vikash Yadav of Uttar Pradesh secured the second spot with a 72.88m throw and Harish Kumar of Rajasthan secured the third spot with a 71.78m throw in the men’s Javelin Throw event.

Kishore Jena throws 82.35m in his first attempt! (Courtesy MyKhel.com)

Kishore Kumar Jena and his coach Samarjeet Singh Malhi were competing in the men’s javelin throw final. Jena’s 35-year-old coach Samarjeet Singh Malhi finished 18th with an attempt of 60.13m!

Kishore Jena with Coach Samarjeet Singh. (Courtesy MyKhel.com)
