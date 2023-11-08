Odisha Vigilance raid on Superintending Engineer in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Today an Odisha Vigilance raid has been conducted on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets by Biswabandhu Panigrahi, Superintending Engineer, PH, O/o EIC, PH Division, Bhubaneswar.

It is worth mentioning that, simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance comprising seven DSPs, five Inspectors , eight ASIs and other staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

The raids are being conducted at the following six places in Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak:

1- Double storeyed building over plot No. 9505-House No. G/L-73 at VSS Nagar, Bhubaneswar.

2- Three BHK Flat in Assotech Pride, Tower No. B5-0202, Rudrapur, Bhubaneswar.

3- One single storeyed building over plot No.1472/4523, at Mathasahi, Bhadrak.

4- Paternal House of Sri Panigrahi located at Village-Toranpada, Bhadrak.

5- House of relative located at G/L-77, VSS Nagar, Bhubaneswar.

6- Office chamber of Sri Panigrahi located at O/o EIC,PH Division, Unnati Bhawan,Bhubaneswar.