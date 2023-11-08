Night Temperature Drops By 2°C To 3°C In Several Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: The minimum temperatures (night temperatures) dropped by 2°C to 3°C at various places in Odisha during the last 24 hours under the influence of cold dry air entering the state from north and north-west.

The lowest night temperature of 13.2°C was recorded in G. Undyagiri and Koraput in the hilly areas of the state while it was 12.7°C and 13.0°C in Kirei and Fulbani respectively in the plains.

On Wednesday morning, the capital city of Bhubaneswar was seen under the cover of thick fog. Due to active depression, dry-cold air is blowing from the northwest and north, the IMD said.

According to the IMD, with the drop in night temperature, the entire state, especially in the hilly areas of Kandhamal, Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangari, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, and Gajapati, will experience cold weather.